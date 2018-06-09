The tourism industry is big business. Here in Galveston, the economic impact of tourism was more than $1 billion last year. A new degree program at Texas A&M Galveston is looking to prepare graduates for success in the industry.
The Tourism and Coastal Community Development program debuted in the fall 2017 semester. It offers students courses in areas that include sociology, tourism, hospitality and more.
Program Coordinator Jenna Lamphere said she is partnering with many local tourism entities, including the Galveston Park Board, to gather input for the program’s development. Lamphere said she’s working with organizations including the Galveston Economic Development Partnership, the Galveston Island Convention & Visitors Bureau, the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce, Moody Gardens and more.
The goal of these dialogues is to better align course curriculum with community and industry needs and to provide students with hands on experiences like internships.
Lamphere said the program is small, but growing. The first student to receive a B.S. degree in the program will graduate in December.
“So far, a couple handfuls of students have enrolled in the program,” she said. “It doubled in size the second semester. I have been taking advantage of the size, really getting to know the students and their goals, aspirations and expectations.”
The program tackles the good, the bad and the ugly components of the tourism business. Among the industry’s good traits are job creation, tax revenue and business sales. Some of the not-so-good qualities include seasonal income pulses, intensified labor competition and conflict over natural resources.
“More and more, coastal communities are having difficulty protecting their natural resources, while also promoting tourism as a model for growth,” she said.
Lamphere said the program came as a result of conversations at a GEDP summit a few years ago. TAMUG’s Patrick Louchouarn attended that meeting and noted that there was a need for professionals with the knowledge and skills to be leaders in the tourism industry and he thought TAMUG could help fill that need.
Louchouarn pitched the idea to fellow TAMUG colleagues and together they developed a curriculum.
“TCCD students will acquire highly versatile and marketable skills that will transform them into a new class of professionals with the knowledge and skills to be leaders in the tourism industry,” Lamphere said. “They will also have the capacity to guide the industry and communities toward more economically prosperous and environmentally sensitive development.”
