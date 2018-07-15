The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce’s leadership program, Leadership Galveston, is now accepting applications for the Class of 2019.
Founded in 1984, the program is a dynamic and interactive eight-month experience designed to provide the community with an enduring source of leaders who are prepared and committed to serving their region. Approximately 20 applicants will be selected.
The chamber’s Leadership Advisory Board, comprised of the program’s pivotal partner, the Moody Foundation, as well as, representatives from University of Texas Medical Branch Health, Galveston College and other consultants, have worked diligently the past year to structure the class curriculum to include an in-depth look at the critical issues and opportunities within the community. The chamber also hired accomplished executive, author and public speaker, Lorraine Grubbs, to craft content and manage the leadership program.
“Leadership Galveston creates a pipeline of the next generation of CEOs, volunteers, entrepreneurs and community leaders who work with others and plan for the future,” said Gina M. Spagnola, president and CEO of the chamber. “Strong business leaders who see the vision for the region’s potential create a promising foundation for businesses and communities to thrive.”
A skills-building program, Leadership Galveston aims to inspire and train rising leaders, provide an educational experience with a strong emphasis on social and community awareness, and challenge participants to apply their talents within their community while providing an opportunity to become involved. Through hands-on experiences, the candidates fully explore topics such as city government, economic development, health and research services, education, philanthropy, arts, tourism and more.
“Leadership Galveston teaches more than business and economic development, it teaches rising professionals to care for the community they live in by exposing them to real issues present in our community,” said Fred D. Raschke, chair of the chamber. “The advisory board makes sure that the skills learned through Leadership Galveston are tangible and useful in every professional field and is always looking to ways to shape the program as the community changes.”
For more information or to apply online, visit www.GalvestonChamber.com/leadership-galveston, or email Lorraine Grubbs at leadershipgalveston@galvestonchamber.com.
