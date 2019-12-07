One of the great things about living in Galveston is not having to leave the island to complete holiday shopping and enjoy some great holiday events that are bound to become family traditions. Next weekend, the island has much to offer those who wish to get in the holiday spirit.
Take in Downtown Lasers & Lights. These free four-hour laser shows are synchronized to music and projected on the American National Insurance Company’s building from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays through Sundays through Dec. 22. The shows will complement a magical display of lights and other holiday-themed attractions in Saengerfest Park — and beyond. Highlights at Saengerfest Park include a 30-feet tall Christmas tree and a giant snow globe for visitors to enjoy on weekends.
