One of the best ways to know what your customers think about your product is to ask them. And that’s exactly what the Park Board is doing when it comes to its beach parks.
The Park Board launched a survey program during the Fourth of July weekend allowing visitors at Stewart Beach, East Beach, Dellanera and Seawolf parks the opportunity to participate in customer service surveys. The 14-question surveys cover areas including customer service and cleanliness. They also ask some open-ended questions that will help staff improve the amenities there.
“The surveys also ask the guests why they came to the park, and what they’d like to see there,” Parks Superintendent Chris Saddler said.
Here’s how they work. Guests who wish to participate in the survey can access a QR code on their mobile device or tablet. They will be sent to the survey hosted by Survey Monkey. Saddler said the surveys take between four and seven minutes to complete and that, so far, they’ve received 120 completed surveys.
This is the first time the Park Board has had such a program in place in its parks.
“This has been a priority for our staff and the Parks and Amenities Committee (PAC),” Saddler said. “We want to make sure we’re hitting the benchmarks and maintaining standards that we set for ourselves as an organization. It’s important that our guests have a positive experience at our parks and we want to know what we can be doing better.”
The survey program has no end date. Parks staff will report to the PAC each quarter to update them on survey results.
Another way parks staff is getting feedback about its products is by making use of “mystery shoppers.” These individuals go to the parks unannounced and evaluate their experience.
“We give the mystery shopper $60 to use for their visit,” he said. “They pay to get in the park. They pay for items in the gift shop and for food and refreshments from the vendors. After that, they fill out a detailed evaluation form about their visit, the service they received and the items they purchased.”
Mystery shoppers visit all the Park Board managed parks — Stewart Beach, East Beach, Seawall Urban Park, Dellanera and Seawolf parks. Saddler said it’s been a great way to get stakeholders, including Galveston citizens and Park Board trustees, into the parks to experience them firsthand.
Those interested in becoming a mystery shopper can contact Stewart Beach Administrative Assistant Valerie McQuality at stewartbeach2@galvestonparkboard.org.
Park board meetings are typically held at 1:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 601 23rd St. in Galveston.
