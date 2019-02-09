Mitchell Dale, whose family owns McRee Ford in Dickinson, is among a handful of people from around the world receiving the Ford Motor Co. Salute to Dealers Award for 2018, the company said.
The annual award honors Ford dealers who have demonstrated “unparalleled generosity and commitment to their communities.”
Dale is a community advocate and supporter of agricultural science education, including Texas Future Farmers of America and Texas Future Farmers of America Foundation.
“His involvement resulted in establishment of an endowment fund for a Texas Future Farmers of America Ford leadership scholars program,” the company said.
For many years, Dale has served as president of M.I. Lewis Social Service Center, providing food and emergency financial assistance to families in need.
Dale also is involved with Lighthouse Charity Team People Helping People, providing mobile food preparation trailers and trucks, and volunteer labor to support charitable organizations and fund-raising needs, as well as emergency response to natural and man-made disasters.
“Everyone has a story, and a few kind words or deeds can go a long way in helping others, in ways you may never know,” Dale said.
“I have been truly blessed to be given the opportunity to serve others.
I hope that in the future the world is better because I made a difference in the lives of others.”
Edsel B. Ford II and four other judges selected six winners from a global field of nearly 65 nominees from the United States, Canada, Brazil, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mexico and Central America, the company said.
As part of the award, Ford Motor Company Fund and Community Services is donating $10,000 to a charity of each dealer’s choice.
