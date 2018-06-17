Wouldn’t it be great if every weekend were a three-day weekend? This summer, the Galveston Island Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) is tempting island visitors to take an extra vacation day by offering Sunday night fireworks every week during the summer.
The free fireworks shows will take place at 9 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 2, and will launch over the Gulf of Mexico near Seawall Boulevard and 37th Street. Dubbed “Stay and Play Sundays,” the fireworks shows provide an opportunity for visitors to extend their weekends and enjoy additional entertainment at the beach.
In addition to the CVB’s Sunday shows, Moody Gardens features fireworks shows every Friday and Saturday night throughout the summer as part of the attraction’s Bands on the Sands concert series at Palm Beach.
The CVB staff is always looking for new and exciting events that are attractive to both visitors and residents. And the fireworks have special appeal. Galveston Restaurant Group partner Danny Hart said he appreciates the fireworks shows and the potential impact they can have on tourism.
“I’m all for more fireworks,” Hart said. “The Sunday shows are great for the island.”
The Sunday fireworks are among several free and fun activities the Park Board is sponsoring this summer. Stewart Beach is home to the Galveston Family Beach Challenge comprised of giant Jenga, sack races and more. The beach challenges take place July 22, Aug. 19 and Sept. 16. Stewart Beach is also home to free sandcastle building lessons offered Saturdays through August.
The Bucket Brigade, in cooperation with Galveston’s Artist Boat, provides free interpretive tours to beachgoers to teach them about the features and creatures that make Galveston’s coastal ecosystem so special. These tours will be held every weekend at Stewart Beach.
More free and fun activities take place in Galveston’s downtown. Saengerfest Park is home to two popular series — Movie Nite on the Strand and Music Nite on the Strand. Grab your chairs, blankets and popcorn for family-friendly movies on the first Saturday of the month through October. The second Saturday of the month features a free concert at the park.
“We received a lot of good feedback from businesses and visitors alike about the fireworks and the special events at the beach parks, so we decided to bring them back,” Park Board Executive Director Kelly de Schaun said. “We think they provide a nice incentive for people to spend an extra day, or two, on the island.”
Park board meetings are typically held at 1:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 601 23rd St. in Galveston.
