Now that summer vacation time is a distant memory, Galveston is in the midst of the off season. For many on the Park Board operations staff, this means their work is “on.”
Between Labor Day and Memorial Day, the park board staff stays busy making improvements and renovations to its facilities. And this year, they will help make the island a bit more festive for visitors and residents alike.
The park board recently made a significant investment in holiday decorations for the downtown core. Garlands will adorn the light posts across Strand Street and lights will be placed on many of the buildings on Strand and Postoffice streets.
A new lighting display will be placed in Saengerfest Park. The display will feature a 30-foot façade of a Victorian office building, similar to the one depicted in Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” — perfect for family photo opportunities. The downtown lighting will be part of an expanded Lanterns and Lights attraction included in Galveston’s Winter Wonder Island marketing campaign. It will open Nov. 24.
Additional projects may not be as festive and fun, but they’re important. And they’re expected to improve safety and enhance the visitor experience. At Seawolf Park, staff will improve lighting on the fishing pier and will place additional lighting along the ship channel’s walkways. They also will build more covered picnic shelters.
Park Manager Larry Jackson said he sees hundreds of people during the weekends fishing and picnicking at the complex. Right now, there are two shelters. Jackson and his staff plan to construct five more in the next several months.
Several improvements are also scheduled for the beach parks. At Stewart Beach park, staff will add lighting around the pavilion and will refurbish its stairs. They will also replace the partitions in the bathroom stalls. At East Beach, they will replace the pavilion doors.
At Dellanera R.V. Park, a priority is to repave the road and parking lot, and add drainage to the facility. Other improvements slated there include replacing the ramp and stairs at the pavilion and replacing some electric panels that enable hook-ups.
“Despite having a pared down staff during the off-season, our park managers and staff stay busy completing tasks outlined in our work plan and taking care of items that occur unexpectedly,” said Reuben Trevino, park board director of operations. “It’s our goal to put our best face forward when it comes to our facilities.”
Park board meetings are typically at 1:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesdays of the month at 601 23rd St.
