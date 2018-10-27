I can say with certainty that the Galveston Island Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) is one that relies on data when it comes to making decisions — statistics about hotel occupancy and rates, who goes where once they’re here, how long our visitors stay, what they spend and where they’re from. Until now, though, we haven’t heard the voice of our visitors.
Enter Nashville-based Gray Research Solutions. The CVB has commissioned the firm to conduct in-depth research to determine what our visitors know and don’t know about Galveston, why they come here, and perhaps most important, why others don’t.
“Right now, this is the component the CVB is missing,” CVB Marketing Director Melody Smith said. “We know that when people choose a destination to visit, perception is reality. Using Gray Research Solutions to help us dig a little deeper into how our visitors make decisions will help us understand how Galveston is perceived in the marketplace and help us to understand their experience.”
The research team will use a variety of methods to determine how visitors and non-visitors perceive the island. They include a lodging study, attractions survey, seasonal analysis, focus forums and visitor intercept studies. These studies involve interviewing visitors at various locations and events on the island to get first-hand observations based on actual experiences.
These methods are a mix of quantitative and qualitative analyses — quantitative, like surveys and studies; and qualitative, like visitor intercepts that include conversations.
And the conversations will take place throughout the year. Since different seasons bring different visitors, the research team will return to Galveston during the spring, summer, winter, fall and the holiday season.
They began their research last week immersing themselves in the destination like a visitor would. To do this, they went to shops, restaurants and attractions as “mystery shoppers.” Without giving away their mission, they asked questions of the staff about what there is to do here, what they recommend and why.
Once their research is complete, they will offer strategic recommendations.
“The results of their research will definitely help the CVB develop and fine-tune messaging for our target markets,” Smith said. “Our visitors from Dallas and our visitors from Houston are probably seeking different experiences. We believe having the research data will help us align with their needs and increase visitation to Galveston.”
