I have to say it was a great honor that Galveston hosted the national conference for the American Shore & Beach Preservation Association (ASBPA) last week. It was an even greater honor that the Park Board received an award at the event.
On Thursday, the Galveston Park Board was awarded the ASBPA Robert L. Wiegel Coastal Project Award for a beach expansion project completed along the seawall in 1995. The Robert L. Wiegel Award is given in recognition to a coastal project that has stood the test of time and has shown a positive environmental, social, or recreational benefit.
Galveston’s Historic 1994-1995 Seawall Beach Nourishment Project expanded the beach along the seawall between 10th and 61st streets, placing 710,000 cubic yards of sand along the 3.6-mile stretch. The project was the first, and until 2017, the largest open coast beach replenishment project in the history of Texas. Following its implementation, the expanded beach remained stable for the next 13 years requiring only minor hotspot replenishment, despite being directly affected by several hurricanes.
The beach replenishment project was key to reviving Galveston’s tourism economy during a time when visitation to the island began to decrease while visitation to the region increased. The $8 million project was funded through a dedicated sales tax that Galveston’s residents approved.
At the time, three Galveston community advocates were instrumental in getting this project off the ground — Armin Cantini, a current Galveston resident and Galveston College board member, Russ Eitel, now an Austin realtor, and Pat Hallisey, currently the mayor of League City.
The three accepted the award on behalf of the Park Board. Cantini said he wished to recognize the residents of Galveston for having the foresight to fund this project and make it a reality. He said they understood the benefits of providing more recreational and economic opportunities for the island.
Park Board Director of Operations Reuben Trevino and consultant John Lee of Coastal Strategies Group submitted the award application to the ASBPA on behalf of the Park Board.
“We are thrilled to be chosen for this honor,” Trevino said. “This project helped pave the way for the recent beach nourishment projects Galveston has been able to undertake. It demonstrated the benefits of wide, healthy beaches both for storm-surge protection and recreation that are still so relevant to Galveston today.”
Park board meetings are typically held at 1:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 601 23rd St. in Galveston.
