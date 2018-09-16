One of the perks of my job at the Park Board is being able to attend conferences in places throughout the U.S. Since my career here began, I’ve been able to visit cities in states that include Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia and North Carolina.
As a tourism professional, I understand that these meetings offer the host cities a great opportunity to showcase their destinations and entice attendees to come back with friends and families for their vacations. In the next couple of months, Galveston also will have this opportunity.
The Texas Tourism Industry Association will host its annual summit from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, and the American Shore and Beach Preservation Association will host its annual coastal conference here Oct. 30 through Nov. 2. Both will be held at the Galveston Island Convention Center.
The TTIA Summit is the largest annual gathering of travel professionals from across the state. The event is expected to bring more than 400 participants for three days of networking, professional education and dynamic speakers.
Those attending the summit also will be able to take in some “island time” activities while they’re here. On tap are a reception at East Beach, a fun run along the seawall, beach yoga and excursions that include tours of Galveston historical and family attractions.
“We know from experience, having attended summits in other cities, that these attendees are looking at Galveston with critical eyes,” Meg Winchester, CVB director, said. “I’m proud of and confident in our staff and our partners that Galveston will put its best face forward and really impress these tourism industry leaders.”
The ASBPA has chosen Galveston to be the host city for its national coastal conference. Its “Resilient Shorelines for Rising Tides” conference is expected to draw scientists, engineers, conservationists and researchers from as close as Galveston and as distant as Guyana. Among the presenters at the four-day event are officials from the Texas General Land Office, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and many more.
Also presenting their work to peers are several Park Board staff members. They include Winchester, Executive Director Kelly de Schaun, Project Manager Sheryl Rozier, Operations Manager Jesse Ojeda, and Special Events and Sports Tourism Manager Bryan Kunz. Park Board Director of Operations and ASBPA board member Reuben Trevino is the conference chairman.
“Galveston is fortunate to have so many offerings for so many different audiences,” de Schaun said. “The fact that the island fits the bill for these diverse organizations hosting their meetings here speaks volumes to that fact.”
