If you haven’t been to Seawolf Park lately, it’s a good time to consider making the trip. There are several events and activities coming in the next few weeks well worth a visit.
Seawolf Park is located on Pelican Island on a former immigration station site. The park offers one of the island’s most popular fishing piers, picnic sites and a playground. The park is also home to tourist attractions, including the World War II submarine the USS Cavalla, and one of only three destroyer escorts in the world, the USS Stewart. Last year, more than 80,000 people visited the park.
On Wednesday, Patriot Day, admission to the Cavalla and the USS Stewart will be free for veterans and their families.
“That’s a deeply discounted offer, but it’s fitting we honor those heroes at our museum that day,” Ann Hobing, newly appointed director for the Galveston Naval Museum, said.
Beginning Oct. 1, Galveston residents will be able to park their cars at Seawolf Park for free. At its August meeting, the Park Board Trustees voted to lift parking fees for Galveston residents at the tourist and fishing compound on Pelican Island. To qualify, those who enter need to provide a driver license or utility bill indicating they live on the island. Residents can also take advantage of a reduced price for fishing. For residents, the rate is $6 per day and for non-residents it’s $9 per day.
Seawolf Park will be the site of a children’s fishing tournament at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 12. The Texas Game Warden Guppy Cup is for children ages 3 to 16. Registration is free, and participants must register online through Eventbrite.com (type the tournament name into the search bar). Weigh in will take place between 10 a.m. and noon, and prizes will be awarded afterward.
The Park Board has made more than $4 million in repairs and improvements to Seawolf Park since Hurricane Ike struck Galveston in 2008. They include repairs to the fishing pier, resurfacing the parking lot, constructing a state-of-the-art playground in cooperation with a manufacturing company, and making repairs to the iconic ship and submarines on the property.
In 2015, the Park Board enlisted League City-based Randall-Porterfield Architects to produce a master plan for Seawolf Park that the board is using as a guiding document today. The Park Board is currently also working for the second summer with architecture students from the University of Texas-San Antonio to look at components of the Seawolf Park Master Plan to provide updates for future projects.
More planned improvements are on the horizon for fiscal year 2019-20. They include adding mobile restrooms to the site, extending the fishing pier and demolishing the damaged pavilion.
Park board meetings are typically held at 1:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesdays of the month at 601 23rd St.
