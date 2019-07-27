If you’re looking to light up your night tonight, make sure you get to 37th Street and Seawall Boulevard after dark. The Galveston Park Board is presenting a laser light show over the Gulf of Mexico.
The laser show will consist of lights that will reflect off fog from machines. It’s being produced by San Marcos-based Laser Spectacles. The company has produced shows at concerts, conventions, fairs and festivals throughout Texas and beyond.
The show is expected to last about 15 minutes and will begin at 9:30 p.m. If the light show is well received, the Park Board can consider bringing in similar shows more often during next summer season.
The idea for the laser light show came about after the Galveston Island Convention & Visitor Bureau’s (CVB) marketing team was tasked with coming up with ways to entice visitors to extend their weekend stays by offering a Sunday night activity.
In years past, the Park Board hosted fireworks shows on Sunday nights as part of its Stay and Play Sundays. While many business owners reported that the Stay and Play Sundays brought an increase in the customer numbers, others cited complaints that included noise and negative effects on the environment and pets. Ultimately, the Park Board decided to vote against continuing Sunday night fireworks.
While the CVB directs tourism promotion efforts for the island, it’s also tasked with managing the overall tourism product. One component of this is to spread out the visitation so businesses have a steady stream of guests, and to help alleviate the weekend crush. Bringing in Sunday activities like the light show, and weekday activities like sporting events, are ways to achieve this.
“We’re testing something new and we’ll make a decision about continuing the laser shows after we get some feedback from those who come and experience it,” Melody Smith, marketing director at the Park Board, said. “The CVB is always looking for ways to bring people to the island, and it’s our intention to do this in a smart and thoughtful way that benefits the visitors, businesses and residents.”
Park board meetings are typically held at 1:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 601 23rd St.
