I have always enjoyed Frances Powell, a columnist for The Daily News, referring to Galveston as “The Little Apple.” I’m writing this column today 23 floors above the streets of Manhattan, in The Big Apple, on a mission for the Galveston Island Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB).
Yes, I’m on a mission — a media mission. In cooperation with the state tourism agency, Travel Texas, I and several other destinations throughout the state are here to meet with writers from national publications to encourage them to let their readers know about all the great things we have to offer.
Among the Texas destinations taking part in this mission are Fredericksburg, Port Aransas, Lubbock, Corpus Christi, Frisco, San Angelo and Schlitterbahn. In many cases, the writers and editors we meet have never been to Texas. Often, they come away surprised that the Lone Star State offers visitors so much diversity for vacations in terms of geography, areas of interest, price points and more.
During this three-day mission, the Texas delegates met with publications that included Parents Magazine, Budget Travel, Bridal Guide, The Knot, Food Network Magazine, Southern Living and The Weather Channel.
Travel Texas organizes these missions in cooperation with its public relations partner, Austin-based Edelman, and they take place several times a year in various cities.
While all the missions allow the Galveston CVB to connect with writers from around the country, a recent one resulted in great coverage for the island. In 2017, I attended a media mission in Nashville and met with editors from Southern Bride Magazine. They expressed interest in featuring the island for one of its fashion shoots. After a couple of days of scouting, the editors decided to make Galveston the setting for their summer 2018 issue of the magazine. Thanks to the support of our hotel, restaurant and attractions partners, Galveston venues appeared in 22 pages of the magazine that reached 50,000 soon-to-be brides in the south.
Another coup for the CVB happened when American Way Magazine, the inflight publication for American Airlines, reached out to Edelman for holiday story angles in Texas. Edelman pitched Dickens on the Strand and worked with the CVB and the Galveston Historical Foundation to make sure the festival was mentioned in its November issue. American Way reaches 201 million readers.
“These missions are truly testaments to the importance of relationship building with media representatives and our valued partners in Galveston and beyond,” said Kelly de Schaun, executive director of the Park Board.
Park Board meetings are typically held at 1:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesdays of the month at 601 23rd St.
