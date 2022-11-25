Yes. It is the most wonderful time of the year. Especially for those of us lucky enough to live in a tourism destination. Over the next couple of months, there will be no shortage of fun things to do and see to get you into the holiday spirit.

Two significant holiday events have made their post-COVID return — The Polar Express train rides at the Railroad Museum and Iceland at Moody Gardens. Set to the soundtrack of the motion picture, The Polar Express is theatrically recreated to immerse passengers in the sights, sounds and intrigue of this classic children’s tale while they are whisked away for a magical one-hour trip to meet Santa.

Mary Beth Bassett is the public relations coordinator for the Galveston Island Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Park Board of Trustees.

