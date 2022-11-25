Windy with showers and thundershowers this evening - thunderstorms becoming more numerous late with heavy downpours. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..
Yes. It is the most wonderful time of the year. Especially for those of us lucky enough to live in a tourism destination. Over the next couple of months, there will be no shortage of fun things to do and see to get you into the holiday spirit.
Two significant holiday events have made their post-COVID return — The Polar Express train rides at the Railroad Museum and Iceland at Moody Gardens. Set to the soundtrack of the motion picture, The Polar Express is theatrically recreated to immerse passengers in the sights, sounds and intrigue of this classic children’s tale while they are whisked away for a magical one-hour trip to meet Santa.
As part of its Holiday in the Gardens, Moody Gardens has brought back Ice Land. This year’s theme is A Caribbean Christmas. Skilled craftsmen from Harbin, China, have carved more than 2 million pounds of ice into colorful undersea scenes.
It’s just one of the fun attractions that also include Festival of Lights, an Arctic Ice Slide, an ice-skating rink, holiday movies and pictures with Santa.
Many a local’s favorite is the Christmas tree lighting at Saengerfest Park. Today, Galveston’s police and fire departments will escort Santa to the island’s downtown to light the tree at 7 p.m.
My favorite holiday event is Dickens on the Strand. This year, the 49th annual Victorian-themed festival will take place Dec. 2-4 with parades, entertainment and bed races. Get in the spirit and dress in Victorian garb.
There’s so much more happening during the holidays, including a slate of holiday performances at The Grand 1894 Opera House, Holiday Delights at The Bryan Museum, Holiday with the Cranes and the Santa Hustle.
And, many downtown shops plan to offer special events to encourage gift-givers to buy local. Though not necessarily a holiday event, the Washed Ashore sculptures will be on display beginning Dec. 5.
The Park Board of Trustees lends its support to these special events and markets them collectively as Texas’ Winter Wonder Island. The board helps bring visitors to the island during what normally is a slow season.
“It’s great that we’re able to bring our partners together for a single purpose like this,” Visit Galveston’s Chief Tourism Officer Michael Woody said. “This campaign has been in place for more than 10 years now and has truly helped lift the island’s visitation during the winter months.”
