At the end of September each year, the Galveston Park Board closes its books on its fiscal year. This is a great time for us at the organization to take a look at where we’ve been over the past few years and make plans for the future. Here are some highlights.
The summer tourism season was another for the record books with year-over-year increases in hotel occupancy tax (HOT) collections for June, July and August. Galveston continues to lead the Texas Gulf Coast in occupancy and average daily rate. And the blue water phenomenon certainly helped! Thanks in part to Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB)-produced drone footage and viral media coverage, the island saw a significant increase in beach visitation when the clearer water was present.
And more visitation means more HOT collections. Over the past 10 years, HOT collections have increased by 116 percent. A surge in short-term rentals has helped to drive this growth and this year contributed 27 percent of all HOT collected.
The beach remains the island’s No. 1 attraction. Over the past five years, beach user fee collections have nearly doubled from $1.3 million in 2013 or $2.5 million in 2018. These restricted funds are dedicated to safeguarding visitors and providing services including beach nourishment projects, beach patrol and beach cleaning.
While the beach remains the island’s biggest draw, holiday events and attractions billed as “Winter Wonder Island” are growing in popularity. Now in its seventh year, the activities during the winter months continue to transform what was once a slow shoulder season into a significant revenue generator. The campaign has more than doubled hotel revenue since its inception.
The Galveston meetings market is also thriving. This year the CVB sales team produced 76,389 room nights with an economic impact to the island of $63,666,860. With a focus on destination services, attendees are seeing much more of the island than just their meeting rooms.
Looking toward the future, the CVB contracted with a research firm to perform a year-long, comprehensive research study to determine why our visitors come here and to learn from others why they don’t. Lessons and insights gleaned from the study will help the CVB fine tune its marketing efforts to deliver the right messages to the right audiences.
“Moving forward, the Park Board will continue to do what it was founded to do more than 50 years ago — focus on our mission to promote Galveston as a national treasure and improve quality of life for our residents,” said Kelly de Schaun, executive director of the Park Board.
Park board meetings are typically held at 1:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 601 23rd St.
