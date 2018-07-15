La Marque City Councilman Chris Lane is seeking program participants and volunteers to facilitate a free youth financial literacy program in partnership with Junior Achievement of Southeast Texas.
An informational meeting is set for 3 p.m. Monday in the Community Room at 1109-B Bayou Road in La Marque.
Councilman Lane is calling on local professionals, parents and community leaders to volunteer to teach the Junior Achievement programs. The meeting will also serve as a registration event for the first free financial literacy program, which will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 31 in the same location as Monday’s meeting.
The first program only has 15 spots available. A second program will be offered in August.
“Just like we have a culture of football in La Marque, my goal is to create a culture of financial literacy and entrepreneurship,” Lane said. “We need to introduce these concepts at a young age and help our youth understand it isn’t how much money you make, it’s how much money you keep.”
At the informational meeting Monday, Lane hopes to identify teachers and find local organizations, churches and after school programs to offer the program. All program materials are provided, and volunteers have no costs for teaching the programs.
“Financial literacy is not taught in school,” Lane said. “Young people are sent out into the world not knowing how to create a business plan, not understanding the importance of investing for the future and sometimes without the basic principles of financial responsibility. La Marque is in a season of growth. If we start our young people on the path of financial literacy now, we could have a wave of local business owners in a few short years.”
For information, visit www.juniorachievement.org. For information about Councilman Lane’s initiatives or meetings, email c.lane@cityoflamarque, call 409-392-6167, or find our Facebook events at www.facebook.com/cityoflamarque.
