The 2018 Bay Area Houston Women’s Conference will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 12 at Hope Village at 15403 Hope Village Road in Friendswood.
Connie Watt, vice president of the Justin J. Watt Foundation, will be the keynote speaker.
Watt, who is a mother of three NFL players — J.J., who plays for the Texans, Derek with the Chargers and T.J. with the Steelers — will share how she developed an impeccable work ethic while focusing on family and being the mother of a tight-knit family. Living up to the foundation’s motto of “Dream Big Work Hard,” Watt illustrates how giving back and living a life of compassion enables individuals to achieve success in more than one area of life.
“I am excited to be speaking about compassionate living at the Bay Area Houston’s Women’s Conference,” Watt said. “When Hurricane Harvey caused wind and flood damage with more than 50 inches of rain in Houston and the surrounding communities, it was heartwarming to see so many people coming together to help.
“The support reached across and beyond the United States. This is just one example of compassion we look to pass on to the next generation at the Justin J. Watt Foundation as we provide funding to after-school athletics with J.J.’s motto ‘Dream Big Work Hard.’ I look forward to sharing my personal experiences and providing insight to women looking to achieve their goals with confidence; compassion can be contagious!”
The conference also will include a Live2Lead live simulcast featuring Carly Fiorina, a cooking demonstration with Chef Mary Bass, and live music featuring Christina Wells, who was a finalist on “America’s Got Talent.”
The Women In Leadership Panel will include Leigh Wall, superintendent of Santa Fe Independent School District, Wendy Ellis, city manager of Kemah, and Ummara Sajid, owner of Chick-fil-A Nassau Bay.
Tickets start at $59, and include event journal and workbook, breakfast, lunch and all-day beverages. VIP tickets, available for $109, include general admission benefits plus VIP bag and access to VIP Experience. Group and educator rates are also available.
For more information, visit www.houstonwomens conference.com.
