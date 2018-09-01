The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will partner with the United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce to co-host a Call to Action on Windstorm Reform Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 17 in the Seibel Wing at Galveston College at 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston.
The luncheon, presented by Todd Hunter, District 32 representative and calendars chair, and Sen. Larry Taylor, will be an informative session discussing Texas Windstorm Insurance Association’s most recent attempt to drastically increase rates. If approved by the state, a 10 percent increase will take effect on Jan. 1, and will apply to all TWIA residential and commercial policyholders.
“It is critical that our coastal communities unite and rally to stop rate hikes on our citizens and businesses,” Hunter said. “Let’s rally for fair and equitable treatment for our coastal regions.”
The Galveston chamber also will conduct a closed workshop before the luncheon with representatives from all 16 coastal counties. All chamber of commerce presidents, chairs, legislative affairs representatives, and city and county leadership are invited and encouraged to attend.
“This is an important time to discuss TWIA funding and adequacy of rates,” Taylor said. “We must ensure that the premiums charged are reasonable and that the rates charged to our coastal residents are fair, while we guarantee adequate protection for the future. I want to make sure that the funding mechanisms we have prescribed are indeed being followed and are not being distorted to the benefit of member insurers and to the detriment of TWIA’s policyholders.”
Luncheon sponsorships and individual tickets are available at www.GalvestonChamber.com.
For more information, contact Gina Spagnola at 409-789-5906 or gspagnola@galvestonchamber.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.