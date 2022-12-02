Early in the mornings and late in the day, members of the Galveston Island Beach Patrol can be seen patrolling the coast in their iconic yellow trucks or, during the summer months, perched in lifeguard towers.
Each year, for nearly 150 years, members of Galveston’s beach patrol help safeguard more than 7 million beachgoers across Galveston’s 32 miles of beaches. And, while saving and protecting swimmers is chief among their mission, this team does a lot of work behind the scenes.
To help support these efforts, the Park Board of Trustees has created a Beach Patrol calendar available for sale. Just in time for Christmas! The calendar features colorful photos of the team at work and at play, plus statistics and historic information about the organization.
Proceeds from the sales will go to help the organization with their education and outreach work. This work focuses on water safety, community relations and healing for families of drowning victims.
Water safety is, obviously, a key priority for the Galveston Island Beach Patrol. The team helps nurture new team members through its Junior Guard program. During the summer weeks, young people from 10 to 15 years old, practice and hone their swimming skills in the pool and open water, learn CPR and other safety measures, get to know lifeguards and take field trips on and off the island. Many end up becoming members of the Beach Patrol because of their experience.
As Galveston Island Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis says it’s important to instill a sense of herd immunity when it comes to beach safety. The team works to accomplish this when they deliver water safety talks to school students in Galveston and the Houston area. Last year, they reached more than 30,000 kids.
“The water safety talks help us build what is known as ‘herd immunity,’” Davis said. “It’s similar to vaccinations. We look at the kids that were given water safety talks as if they were given a vaccine against drowning.”
Unfortunately, drownings are a reality in Galveston. Under Davis’s leadership, families who experience the loss of a loved one have resources to help them through the trauma. He and the beach patrol work with organizations including the Jesse Tree’s Survivor Support Network. Together, their mission is to deliver support through emotional, spiritual and physical resources.
The 2023 Beach Patrol calendar is available for pre-order now at www.visitgalveston.com. Soon, they’ll be available at the Galveston Visitor’s Center and at several downtown businesses.
Park Board meetings are typically held on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. at 601 23rd St.
Mary Beth Bassett is the public relations coordinator for the Galveston Island Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Park Board of Trustees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.