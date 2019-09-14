The Texas Society of Association Executives (TSAE) is bringing their New Ideas conference to Galveston Sunday through Tuesday. This means nearly 600 meeting planning professionals will be in Galveston’s backyard giving the Galveston Island Convention & Visitors Bureau a chance to book more meetings business.
State associations are an important segment of the the CVB’s meetings business. During fiscal year 2017-18 state associations meetings accounted for 27,689 total room nights in Galveston with $13,193,724 in economic impact. In 2018-19, room nights were 25,692 with $23,587,880 in economic impact.
“Because there’s an association for about everyone in every profession that exists, each of us on the sales team works with associations to bring their meetings to Galveston Island,” Dottie Bossley, CVB regional sales director, said.
Bossley works from Austin for the CVB in part because so many of the state’s associations are headquartered there.
The New Ideas conference will bring together state association professionals and suppliers from all aspects of association management. The event is being held at the Moody Gardens Hotel, Spa and Convention Center, 7 Hope Blvd.
Here, attendees will share their knowledge with peers at social gatherings, discover new ways to tackle challenges through expert-led education and engage with people who share similar roles at their associations.
The conference also allows for Galveston to put its best face forward to the attendees. The CVB team has planned several events and excursions throughout the weekend all around the island.
“Thanks to the valuable cooperation of the island’s hospitality partners, attendees can expect to have a great time while they’re here,” Michael Woody, CVB chief tourism officer, said.
A kickoff reception will take place at Katie’s Seafood Restaurant and will mark the opening of the Harborside eatery. The evening will offer live, local music, harbor tours to and from the venue, plus Galveston Island Brewing Company beers, and of course, fresh Gulf seafood.
Attendees also will be able to visit places on the island, including The Bryan Museum, 1315 21st St., and the 1877 Tall Ship Elissa, 2200 Harborside Drive, plus take part in activities including kayaking with Artist Boat, exploring tree and turtle sculptures, and touring Moody Gardens pyramids.
All these activities are designed to encourage attendees to bring future state association meetings to Galveston. And, the strategy has worked in the past. Galveston hosted the New Ideas Conference in 2013. As a result, the CVB confirmed six conventions with more than $2 million in economic impact.
“If you see folks wearing TSAE badges around town, please make sure you give them a warm Galveston welcome,” Woody said. “We’d like to see them to come back — for business or pleasure.”
