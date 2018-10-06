For many college students, the opportunity to put their knowledge to work in a real-world setting is an invaluable experience. Last summer, the Park Board helped to give several area architectural students a chance to do just that.
Students at the University of Texas San Antonio’s Dept. of Architecture have participated in the Galveston Field School for more than seven years. The program, sponsored by the Galveston Historical Foundation, gives them the opportunity to work in the field. Once on the ground, the students engage in documentation, research, rehabilitation, plus planning and design. The work done here helps to bridge the gap between critical thinking and practical training.
Last summer, three UTSA architecture students and an instructor worked with Park Board staff for five weeks with the aim to update the master plan for Seawolf Park. The group met once a week at Park Board offices to discuss progress and challenges.
Darryl Ohlenbusch is an instructor with the UTSA Architecture Department and participated in the program.
“The greatest potential for Seawolf Park is to highlight its historic importance while also making the park even more useful and desirable for those who come to fish there,” Ohlenbusch said.
To that end, the student group made recommendations that include making improvements to the entrance area at the U.S.S. Cavalla and U.S.S. Stewart and building covered open-air pavilions reminiscent of the quarantine station buildings that once stood at the site. In addition, they recommended planting shade trees, adding a covered food park, and revamping the parking lot.
Park Board Project Manager Sheryl Rozier said the staff plans to seek grant funding over the next several years to implement some of their recommendations.
Ohlenbusch said the experience was worthwhile for him and his students.
“Working with the Park Board team was a great experience for the students and me,” Ohlenbusch said. “I really appreciated the team’s professional approach to working with the students and being open minded about the students’ proposals.”
Rozier shared his sentiment.
“As an architect myself, I know how important and valuable it is to put classroom instruction to real-world use,” Rozier said. “I think these students demonstrated a thorough knowledge of the task in front of them and provided valuable insight for the future of Seawolf Park.”
Ohlenbusch added, “My major take away from this experience as an instructor is the potential for future student projects based on the needs and desires of the Park Board. Given their enthusiastic response to the Seawolf Park project, I think we can look forward to some great future collaboration with the Park Board.”
Park Board meetings are typically held at 1:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 601 23rd St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.