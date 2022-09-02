As we do every Labor Day, the Galveston Wharves observes this federal holiday by recognizing the thousands of men and women who work on the Galveston waterfront to keep our economy moving. We would not be the fourth most popular cruise homeport in North America or a top-50 U.S. cargo port without this dedicated workforce.
Port salutes those who keep maritime commerce moving
- by RODGER REES
