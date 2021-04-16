Mark Wyant, who plans on May 12 to finalize the acquisition of Hotel Galvez, plans renovations that include reviving Peacock Alley, a corridor from the main lobby to the ballroom that over the years has been absorbed by meeting rooms, he said.
Checking in: Few properties make islanders and visitors more protective and possessive than the Hotel Galvez & Spa, which traces its history to 1911 and where President Franklin D. Roosevelt and celebrities Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin have been guests.
With this week’s announcement that hotelier Mark Wyant had reached an agreement to buy the luxury beachfront property from heirs of island-born oilman and developer George P. Mitchell, fans of the historic hotel wanted to know what it meant for the 224-room property, 2024 Seawall Blvd.
