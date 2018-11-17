Ring in the holiday season in an ultra-cool way with a trip down a 30-foot tall Glacier Ice Slide completely carved from ice. This is one of many unique experiences visitors can enjoy inside the chilly ‘ICE LAND: Pole-to-Pole,’ opening Nov. 17 at Moody Gardens. Guests are provided with a complimentary blue parka and will encounter several species of penguins, polar bears, seals, reindeer — and of course Santa Claus — inside this frosty attraction that is maintained at a cool nine degrees.
Help Karen Flowers and Jeanene M. Trochesset celebrate their birthdays along with Leonard Woolsey, Linda Coker and Cynthia Sapio. Also blowing out candles are Diana Puccetti, Margaret Canavan, Charlle Parsley, Sherry Kirwin, Craig Kovvacevich, Ann Masel and Sherwin Smith.
