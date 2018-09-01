For the third consecutive year, the Galveston Park Board is inviting Galveston residents — and anyone curious about the organization’s finances — to a public budget presentation and workshop. Here, attendees can ask questions and get some clarity about restricted funds, grants, local matches and hotel occupancy (HOT) tax.
The event will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Galveston Island Convention Center at 5600 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Members of the Park Board and representatives from the finance committee will present the 2018-19 budget and answer questions about how they derived their numbers.
The Park Board manages various funds, including tourism development, beach cleaning, beach patrol, debt service, grants, beach nourishment, sand replenishment and general administration. The organization is funded in part by state HOT revenue and beach-user fees. Additional funding comes from various grants and reimbursements. The organization receives no property or sales taxes from the city of Galveston.
Based on current trends and forecasts for positive growth in the tourism sector, next year’s operating budget totals $19,963,844. It represents an 8 percent increase over last year’s totals.
“As managers of the island’s tourism industry, I think it’s important that we communicate to residents and stakeholders our financial situation and to let them know what our plans are to sustain and build this key economic driver for the island,” Kelly de Schaun, executive director of the Park Board, said.
Those plans include a focus on building niche market tourism to help increase business during the slower seasons. Representatives from recently formed Park Board tourism task forces on nature and birding, culture and history, and fishing and boating will present their plans to attendees and address goals and objectives.
Building beaches is also on the horizon. At the workshop, Park Board Operations Manager Reuben Trevino will present plans for a project to further expand “Babe’s Beach” west of 61st Street. Thanks to funding from federal, state, and local officials, the nourishment project is expected to begin in spring 2019.
De Schaun said the budget workshops are great ways to interact with Galveston residents and stakeholders in order to discover shared goals and expectations.
“We think the workshop is an excellent opportunity to shed light on the restrictive nature of the funds the Park Board receives,” de Schaun said. “And it gives us the opportunity to discuss plans that affect both the residents and visitors here in Galveston.”
Those who are unable to attend the public workshop can view the budget at www.galvestonparkboard.org.
Park board meetings are typically held at 1:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesdays of the month at 601 23rd St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.