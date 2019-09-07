GALVESTON
Island residential sales dipped 4 percent in the first six months, largely for lack of inventory, while prices continued to rise.
Islandwide, there were 470 residential sales the first six months this year compared with 492 a year ago, according to data compiled by Sand ‘N Sea Properties with information from the Houston Association of Realtors information.
It’s not a huge dip, said Peter Van Borssum, real estate agent with Sand ‘N Sea Properties.
“I personally think the difference is a result of lack of inventory,” Van Borssum said.
Meanwhile, Galveston residences are selling for more money.
In the first six months of the year, the median selling price was $289,750 compared with $269,275, a year ago, marking a 7 percent increase, according to the data.
Median refers to the price in the middle, meaning exactly half of homes listed are above the price and exactly half are below.
That trend makes sense to Tom Schwenk, owner of Tom’s Galveston Real Estate, he said.
While Schwenk’s actual transactions are down, his revenue is up, he said.
Buyers want homes that don’t need much remodeling work and are attractive, Schwenk said.
“People are expecting more from homeowners,” Schwenk said. “They have to get better presented.”
Island homes are selling at a faster clip. The average number of days a house stayed on the market was 71 compared with 74 for the same period a year ago, Van Borssum said.
Moderately-priced homes, especially those under $250,000, are selling fast, he said.
“We have a real shortage of supply in that particular area,” Van Borssum said.
Sometimes, that means losing young people to the mainland, he said.
Young people also are looking for a different product than what’s been the traditionally popular home in Galveston, Schwenk said.
“Historic mansions are sitting on the market longer than they ever have before,” Schwenk said.
Younger people want mid-century modern homes, he said.
The smaller number of transactions this year could also have to do with home pricing, said David Bowers, a Realtor with The House Company.
“Pricing is critical, and if it’s overpriced, it’s not going to sell,” Bowers said.
Home prices in Galveston continue to rise, but homes still have to carry a price that’s relative to the national market, Bowers said.
“It really has to look like a good deal for a buyer,” Bowers said.
Nationally, there were 5.42 million home sales in July this year as opposed to 5.39 million last year, a 0.6 percent raise, according to National Association of Realtors data.
On the Galveston West End, houses are selling even faster.
Homes spent an average of 72 days on the West End market this year during the first six months, as opposed to 85 days last year, and the median home price was $370,000, compared to $348,750 last year, a 6 percent increase, according to the data.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.