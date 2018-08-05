Keeping beaches clean and protecting animal life along the coast are tasks that, at some times, can be at odds with one another. Charged with doing both, the Park Board recently made some changes to its beach cleaning policy — and some island residents may have questions about these decisions.
Those interested in learning about the Park Board’s beach cleaning policies are invited to attend a West Galveston Island Property Owners Association meeting at 8:30 a.m., Aug. 18 at the Galveston Country Club at 14228 Stewart Road in Galveston. Here, Park Board representatives will present information about the federal permit it received from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 2017 and will answer questions about a recent change in its policy.
At its July 24 board meeting, the trustees voted to change its policy that allows third-party operators to clean beaches under its federal permit. Current third-party operators can continue cleaning through December 2018 after which they will be required to obtain their own permits from the Corps for the areas they clean.
The main reason for this change is the Park Board is concerned about possible non-compliance, which could jeopardize the permit.
The permit requires 10 percent of the beach be covered with seaweed before equipment can be used. But, some of the property owners’ contracts with the third-party vendors mandate the beaches are to be cleaned at regular intervals whether or not the 10 percent provision is met. So cleaning along these beaches may be occurring more often than what is allowed in the permit. And, this could lead to harming wildlife, including some endangered species — sea turtles in particular.
If an endangered species is harmed during beach cleaning operations, regulatory agencies will launch an investigation to determine how the incident occurred. If it is determined the operator was not in compliance with the permit at the time of the incident, the Corps can ultimately decide to revoke the permit.
“The Park Board has invested a lot of time, energy and resources into obtaining this permit,” Park Board Executive Director Kelly de Schaun said. “Leading up to this point, we’ve made investments in equipment and staff training to satisfy many environmental and conservation organizations. We are confident that the terms of the federal permit represent the best ways to clean the island’s beaches and to protect the plants and animals that call them home.”
De Schaun said that Park Board staff will continue to pick up trash and tip the cans at the west end beaches.
Park board meetings are typically held at 1:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 601 23rd St. in Galveston.
