A sought-after seaside restaurant, community room and spaces for private events like weddings and reunions are among the uses anticipated for the new Stewart Pavilion. While still a long way from being a reality, the structure recently advanced to a new planning stage.
As you may remember, in March, Houston-based Rogers Partners presented their renderings of what a new pavilion at Stewart Beach could look like. The plans include a more efficient use of office and storage spaces, plenty of places to congregate, view spaces, plus areas that will generate revenue.
That’s where New York-based consulting firm HR&A Advisors came in. Their job was to analyze the proposed space and determine a long-term budget for operations, maintenance and projected revenues. Justin Schulz is a director at the firm. He presented his findings at a recent park board meeting.
Schulz told the audience what many of us already know about the current pavilion.
“It’s not designed to bring in money,” he said. “It’s not set up the best it could be to attract events like birthday parties, weddings or reunions.”
The new design, however, does offer opportunities to increase crowds and revenues. He recommends adding a community space, attractions and activities inside and outside, and more dining options including a waterfront restaurant. The restaurant, he said, could be a significant revenue driver during the off-season and a nice benefit for residents and visitors alike.
He also suggested raising the current rental fees for the planned community room. The goal here is to bring in more special events that offer an authentic beach experience for its users. Conversely, he suggested lowering rental fees for the meeting spaces in order to foster greater use of the space among community members. He also suggested making the meeting space available for free for non-profit groups.
Now, the park board is tasked with finding funding for the structure that is expected to cost in the neighborhood of $25 million. Park Board Operations Director Reuben Trevino said that is a priority in the next fiscal year. Trevino said he and his staff plan to identify five possible funding sources to help offset at least half of the building and construction costs through grants, sponsorships and naming rights. The other half is expected to be generated through admission fees and concessions.
Rogers Partners will stay busy, too. They are tasked with predesign and schematic design. These phases will determine the target of square footage, materials to be used and to better approximate the construction cost.
“The pavilion at Stewart Beach is a significant structure for Galveston in many ways,” Park Board Executive Director Kelly de Schaun said. “We think it’s important to take our time getting the design right. In the end, we want this pavilion to be something we can all be proud of.”
Park Board meetings are typically held at 1:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 601 23rd St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.