Victor Pierson, of Galveston, and Allan James “Jimmy” Rasmussen, of Texas City, are two of five 2020 honorees selected by the Texas Bankers Hall of Fame selection committee to be inducted at the eighth annual Texas Bankers Hall of Fame Gala at a date to be determined on the campus of Sam Houston State University in Huntsville.
The Texas Bankers Hall of Fame, established by the Smith-Hutson Endowed Chair of Banking at Sam Houston State University, recognizes outstanding bankers who have made valuable contributions to the banking profession and pioneered the Texas banking industry.
