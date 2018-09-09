Technology has made it easy for us to visit anywhere in the world through a screen. But, you never really know a place unless you see it for yourself.
With that in mind, the Galveston Island Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) is showcasing the island for a dozen meeting planners this month.
The CVB’s Destination Services team comprised of DiAna Denby and Antoinette Lynch, and sales managers Ciara Basile and Dottie Bossley are hosting corporate meeting planners from Texas and other states to show them what makes Galveston Island the perfect place for a meeting or conference. The CVB team is working hand in hand with many of its hotel, restaurant and attractions partners for the event taking place Monday through Wednesday at locations throughout the island.
The planners were vetted by Connect, an organization that, aptly so, connects meeting planners with CVBs and other similar organizations. The CVB instructed Connect to choose meeting planners for the tour based on strict criteria including having open dates in the next 12 to 18 months and groups of more than 100 people. As a result, the planners will come to Galveston from as far away as California and will represent industries including oil and gas, pharmaceutical and retail.
The theme for the familiarization tour is “Sea Your Meetings Differently.” And they plan to help planners do just that.
The meeting planners will tour the island and visit some of the larger, full-service hotels and the meeting spaces at The Tremont House, Hotel Galvez, San Luis Resort and Moody Gardens Hotel. They will also showcase unique off-site venues that include historic homes, the harbor side, a tall ship and an aquarium to name just a few. Local restaurateurs and attraction representatives have also signed on to host events.
“This has been a great example of a collaborative effort between our organization and our partners,” Meg Winchester, CVB director, said. “And it allows us to give these meeting planners attentive, personal service, something that’s becoming increasingly important in the industry.”
Personal service is indeed a deciding factor when for meeting planners. According to data from a recent Destination Analysts survey of meeting planners, when working with CVBs, planners place a high priority on their ability to personalize hotel selections, provide assistance and to have connections in the local community.
Recognizing this need for increased personal service, Winchester added Lynch to the Destination Services team in February.
“Meg has really taken a big risk adding service personnel to her staff, rather than increasing her sales staff,” Kelly de Schaun, executive director of Park Board, said. “I think it’s a step in the right direction and that it says a lot about our priorities.”
Park board meetings are typically held at 1:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesdays of the month at 601 23rd St. in Galveston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.