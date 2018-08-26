Judging by the traffic along the seawall during the busy summer season, it’s pretty clear that Galveston’s beaches are the island’s biggest draw. But there’s so much more to Galveston than sand and sea, and the Galveston Island Convention and Visitors Bureau is working to spread the word about the island’s diverse tourism offerings.
Specifically, they’re targeting three areas: birding, cultural/historic, and fishing. The CVB has formed task forces for each of these areas. Comprised of CVB staff, field experts and interested residents, the task forces have held initial planning meetings and have made short-term and long-term recommendations to grow these tourism markets.
The plans include new product development, marketing and advertising, partnership formation and identifying challenges.
The task forces’ efforts mirror those the CVB underwent seven years ago when the organization developed its Winter Wonder Island holiday campaign concept. This concept essentially grouped Galveston’s many holiday attractions and happenings into a month-long celebration that encouraged visitation during the fall and winter months. Since its inception in 2011, hotel revenue during the once slow months of November and December has more than doubled.
The task force partners believe they too are poised for success, and are laying out a framework to help ensure that success. Here are some highlights:
• The fishing task force is well on its way to promote the sport to the many anglers in the region. This winter, task force members will join forces with other island fishing professionals exhibiting at the Houston Winter Boat Show.
• The cultural/historic task force is working with island museums to host a Galveston Museum Week early next year.
• The birding task force plans to build on the success of Featherfest, a spring event celebrating the annual migration of hundreds of bird species through Galveston, and expand birding and nature tours.
Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council Executive Director Julie Ann Brown is a member of the birding task force.
“The birding task force plans to make Galveston a recognized year-round birding paradise,” Brown said. “We’re exploring great ideas and identifying new resources to help make this happen, and I’m really glad to be part of the effort.”
“These task forces have just begun their work and already we’re seeing some great ideas coming from them,” Meg Winchester, CVB director, said. “I think a big part of that early success is the fact that Galveston has so many people passionate about what they do and are willing to share that for the good of the island.”
Park board meetings are typically held at 1:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 601 23rd St.
