What a momentous month in the port’s history. We opened a world-class cruise terminal and welcomed two state-of-the-art cruise ships, Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas and Norwegian Cruise Line’s Prima. These events cement our port’s ranking as a major, growing U.S. cruise homeport and Galveston’s future as top tourist destination.

Made possible through a $125 million public-private partnership, this stunning terminal is forecast to create 800 new jobs, $1.4 billion in local business services revenue, and $5.6 million in state and local taxes — a portion of which goes to our city.

Rodger Rees is Galveston Wharves port director and CEO.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription