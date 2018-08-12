Oftentimes, the sales industry can be a competitive world. As a result of this, a group of Convention and Visitors Bureau sales directors in Austin realized collaboration is a key to their success, so they created the Regional Alliance of Destination Sales Experts.
This is a group of seven sales directors from CVBs across the region; most of whom are based in Austin where their clients, meeting planners for state associations and state government, also reside. The group was formed in 2008, and is intended to serve as a cohesive voice for CVBs statewide.
Galveston Regional Sales Director Dottie Bossley is among the group members. Bossley has worked for the Galveston CVB from a satellite office in Austin for the last 15 years. Other group members include representatives from Houston, Dallas, Arlington, Fort Worth, San Antonio and Austin. She said working together has served its members well.
“We see each other at all the same events, conferences and trade shows,” Bossley said. “We do compete as destinations, but we share the same customers. We have learned that when we focus on the state as a whole, it allows us to collaborate for positive change in the meetings industry to better serve us and our customers.”
Educating its customers is also a part of the group’s mission. Bossley said they invite area meeting planners to an annual luncheon that includes a presentation on a topic relevant to the meetings industry.
This year’s event will take place on Aug. 30. David Reichbach, director of analytics at San Francisco-based Destination Analysts, will present the results of a recent survey regarding the future of the meetings industry. More than 800 meeting planners from across the country completed the survey that included in-depth interviews and questions about the challenges, successes and emerging trends facing the industry.
Reichbach will be joined by a panel of three members of RADSE: Meg Winchester, director of the Galveston Island CVB; Bob Jameson, president and CEO of Visit Fort Worth and Susan Richardson, director of content and publishing for Visit Austin.
“I am thrilled to be a part of this event,” Winchester said. “The more information we can give to our customers, the better. And I like to see that the cooperation of our state CVB partners is instrumental in making events like these possible.”
