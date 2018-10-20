Galveston is well known for many reasons — including its beaches, historic places, family attractions and Victorian architecture. It’s also made a name for itself for its ghosts.
The “haunted Galveston” phenomenon is the subject of many books and has been featured in the Austin American Statesman, the Detroit Free Press and the Boston Herald. Five years ago, USA Today ranked Galveston as the third most haunted city in the country after Baltimore and New Orleans. Teams from Travel Channel’s “Ghost Stories” and on the Discovery Channel’s “Ghost Lab” have covered haunted Galveston.
A chief reason many people believe Galveston to be haunted is because of the 1900 Storm and the massive loss of life it wrought. More than 6,000 people died, including many children. Some people think these restless souls continue to roam the island more than 100 years later.
Widespread curiosity and fascination about encountering these souls have fueled several year-round businesses on the island. Paranormal expert Dash Beardsley offers several ghost tours in the downtown district and at local cemeteries. Haunted Mayfield Manor in downtown Galveston is Texas’ only haunted house open all year.
The 107-year-old Hotel Galvez also offers ghost tours year-round and offers a ghost tour app for smartphones. Its haunted origins stem from a legend that a distraught woman hung herself from a turret upon hearing, wrongly, her fiancé had perished at sea.
“We initially started hosting guided ghost tours only in October,” Christine Hopkins, director of communications at Hotel Galvez, said. “These tours were hugely popular so we added a dinner to the package. Now, we offer these ghost tours and dinners monthly. Our tours in October sell out especially quickly.
“I think the reason they’re so popular is that people love to hear a good ghost story as well as share their own experiences.”
And ghost stories are sure to abound as Halloween nears and the number of ghostly activities ramp up.
How many children can say they’ve been trick-or-treating in a haunted submarine? Children who visit Seawolf Park on Oct. 26, 27 and 31 can. The Galveston Naval Museum and Haunted Mayfield Manor have teamed up to offer scary and safe trick-or-treating, plus a free shuttle ride between the two attractions with the purchase of a ticket.
Other attractions and organizations getting in on the fun include the Rosenberg Library, The Grand 1894 Opera House, The Galveston Historical Foundation, Moody Gardens, the Kitchen Chick and more.
For more information and a schedule of Galveston’s haunted activities, visit Galveston.com/ghosts.
