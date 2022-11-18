As I make my way to work along the seawall, I often marvel at the work the Park Board of Trustee's Coastal Zone Management team accomplishes every day.
Up before dawn, they pick up tons of trash every year. Much of that trash is comprised of pieces of plastic.
Next month, Galveston residents and visitors will have the opportunity to see samples of these pieces of trash transformed into works of art. The park board and Oregon-based non-profit Washed Ashore have partnered to bring more than 20 sculptures crafted from debris collected from beaches to Galveston Dec. 10 through March 5.
The sculptures, most more than 6 feet tall, include depictions of coral reefs, jellyfish, penguins, sharks and more.
They will be placed in areas for public viewing throughout the island — at museums, parks, attractions and in outdoor spaces. There is no charge to view the sculptures.
“The sculptures are impressive,” Visit Galveston Chief Tourism Officer Michael Woody said. “But they’re even more impressive when you look at them closely. The artists at Washed Ashore placed recognizable objects — like buckets and shovels — at a child’s eye view.
"This way, hopefully, they will learn to take with them what they bring to the beach.”
The park board will also work with Washed Ashore representatives to establish an artist residency program designed to instruct local community partners about crafting permanent art items. Its Galveston debut marks the first time the exhibit will not be behind a paid gate in the United States.
Washed Ashore, Art to Save the Sea is a nonprofit committed to combating plastic pollution through art and education. Its mission is to build and exhibit aesthetically powerful art to educate a global audience about plastic pollution in the ocean and waterways and to spark positive changes in consumer habits.
In 10 years, Washed Ashore has processed more than 35 tons of plastic pollution from the Pacific Northwest’s ocean beaches to create over 85 works of art that are awakening the hearts and minds of viewers to the global marine debris crisis.
Washed Ashore has exhibited their giant sculptures at many noteworthy venues including the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History in Washington, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Disney and many zoos, aquariums and botanical gardens across the United States.
Park board meetings are typically held at 1:30 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month at 601 23rd St.
Mary Beth Bassett is the public relations coordinator for the Galveston Island Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Park Board of Trustees.
