One great thing about working here at the Park Board is the opportunity for professional development. It’s encouraged on many fronts and recently, two employees took their first steps to obtaining a prestigious industry certification.
Human Resources Manager Kimberly Danesi and Director of Operations Reuben Trevino participated as students at the Texas Travel Industry Association’s Travel & Tourism College. Held earlier this month in Bastrop, the program brings tourism professionals from across the region for one week each summer for an intensive curriculum of travel and tourism marketing, management, and leadership. More than 140 students participated in the program this year.
Travel & Tourism College is a three-year certification program that culminates with a capstone project participants must complete in their community. Once students successfully complete the program, they receive the designation of Certified Tourism Executive.
The program’s instructors are university professors and industry leaders who bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the classroom. The schedule includes classes, discussion groups and networking events. Some of the topics for the 50-member freshman class this year included tourism trends, social media marketing, destination branding and developing travel packages.
Danesi said she thought the program was valuable on many levels.
“The networking was phenomenal,” she said. “And from a Human Resources perspective, the college was beneficial because human resources crosses over into all elements offered in the courses including customer service, time management and crisis management.”
Danesi added that the lessons learned in the program would help her with future recruitment efforts.
“Being immersed in travel and tourism in this setting helped to give me a better understanding of what our organization needs in terms of staffing and personnel,” she said.
Trevino said he was impressed with his fellow students and noted the passion they have for what they do. Like Danesi, he had a positive experience during the program and said he learned some valuable lessons.
“I found learning about the social science aspect of tourism very interesting,” he said. “Understanding why our visitors come here to begin with is extremely important. It helps us discover ways to make sure guests have a great experience and want to return.”
Park Board Executive Director Kelly de Schaun said, “Investing in our employees’ professional growth is very important to our organization. We find it makes our employees happier and more confident in their positions. And that benefits everyone involved.”
