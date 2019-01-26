While I admit it’s not necessarily a bad problem to have, deciding where to eat for lunch each day presents almost too many choices. The struggle is real. And it’s about to get more real as the island kicks off Galveston Restaurant Week, which began Saturday and ends Feb. 10.
Now in its eighth year, the event was founded in 2012 by Park Board partner, Galveston.com owners Jim Cordell and Lee Roane. Galveston Restaurant Week gives local restaurants the opportunity to bring people to their eateries with special menus. Price points for brunches, lunches and dinners at participating restaurants range from $10 to $35 and many include an appetizer, entrée and dessert.
More than 30 restaurants are participating in Galveston Restaurant Week this year. The event is aimed to give a boost to the eateries during what’s normally a slow time of year.
Restaurants that participate in Galveston Restaurant Week have chosen to donate a portion of their proceeds to Access Care of Coastal Texas (ACCT). ACCT provides care to those with HIV and AIDS.
Cordell said he and Roane have volunteered with the organization for several years.
“Seeing the people they were helping, along with ACCT’s constant struggle to get meals provided, it just became obvious that this organization would be a perfect recipient,” Cordell said.
Those of us who like to dine out, also benefit. The low price points give Galveston residents and visitors the opportunity to eat some delicious food from places they may not have tried before or go back to their favorite restaurants.
This year, food photographers will have a chance to win $500 cash for capturing the “Best Photo” in the Galveston Restaurant Week Photo Contest. Participants are encouraged to post photos either on GalvestonRestaurantWeek.com, or they can tag their Instagram pages with #GalvRW2019. Submission deadline is Feb. 3, and the public can begin voting on Feb. 4 on the website.
“Entries can range from photos depicting particular restaurants; favorite restaurant entrees, waiters, and chefs; to views of outdoor events, picnics, neighborhoods and festivals,” Cordell said.
The Galveston Island Convention and Visitors Bureau is an event sponsor. For its part, the bureau will help with marketing efforts including advertising, public relations and social media support. Other sponsors include WAITR, Open Table and Texas Monthly, Houstonia and OutSmart magazines.
To view menus, visit www.galvestonrestaurantweek.com.
Park Board meetings are typically held at 1:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesdays of the month at 601 23rd St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.