Galveston is home to many family friendly and educational attractions — and they’re right in our backyard. If you’re a Galveston resident or work on the island and haven’t been to Moody Gardens in a while, you can go Sunday for free. Educators are invited to visit the Galveston Naval Museum at Seawolf Park for free Tuesday.
Galveston residents and workers will be treated to a one-of-a-kind experience at one of the top tourist destinations in the region during Moody Gardens’ annual Galveston Appreciation Day event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Those who live or work on Galveston Island, along with their immediate family, will receive free admission to the Aquarium Pyramid, Rainforest Pyramid, Discovery Museum, MG 3D Theater, 4D Special FX Theater and the Colonel Paddlewheel Boat.
