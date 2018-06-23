Sometimes, the best laid plans need to be tweaked. That’s the case for the Park Board’s Coastal Zone Management (CZM) team when it comes to cleaning up after busy days.
Normally, the CZM teams begin their days hours before many of us are even awake. And while this system worked well for years, lately, the sheer amount of trash accumulated by record-breaking visitation has been more difficult to overtake.
So, the CZM team decided to take several steps to make sure that the beaches are clean and pristine for visitors and residents alike. They have added an additional afternoon/evening cleaning crew from Wednesday to Sunday. This crew works in addition to the morning crews to clean the most heavily visited areas along the seawall. They have also placed additional roll-off dumpsters at the beach parks.
And, they have partnered with the city of Galveston to make use of their staff and equipment when it’s not in use on the peak weekends and holidays. The partnership is cost effective, because the Park Board doesn’t have to rent or lease additional equipment. The Park Board reimburses the city workers for their services.
“It’s a privilege to work with them,” CZM Operations Manager Jesse Ojeda said. “It’s a win-win situation. They help us during busy summer holiday weekends and we work together during special events like Mardi Gras.”
CZM crews are responsible for hand-picking trash, replacing trash can liners, painting over graffiti and disposing of marine life — that wash up on shore. Last year, the CZM team collected more than 695 tons of trash and debris from the beaches and, so far, they are on pace to collect more than that. As of May, crews have collected more than 300,000 pounds of trash.
The CZM staff bears another important responsibility. They are formally trained to watch for nesting sea turtles. Just a couple of weeks ago, Ojeda’s staff found a nesting kemp’s ridley on the island’s west end. The crew members called Turtle Island Rescue Network and their representatives were able to retrieve 95 eggs from the area.
Additionally, the CZM staff receives Certified Tourism Ambassador training. This allows them to know more about what Galveston has to offer and provides valuable customer service skills.
Ojeda said his crew is flexible, and that has helped with the implementation of a new beach cleaning system.
“Their dedication and flexibility allow for them to adjust as needed to meet demand,” Ojeda said. “When I call them and ask them for extra help, there’s no pushback. They get it. And they make sure the job gets done.”
Park board meetings are typically held at 1:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 601 23rd St. in Galveston.
