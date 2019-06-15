If you watched Houston’s channel ABC-13 last week, you may have noticed a lot of stories about Galveston. The stories were part of their new series on KTRK, HTX+. It was created to shed light on the bright side of Houston-area communities — and Galveston lavished in the glow.
HTX+ is a new series for KTRK. It came about as a result of the perception people have that news networks tend to focus on bad news — crime, car wrecks, natural disasters and the like. A KTRK spokesperson said they wanted to turn that perception around and focus on the positive. So, they launched the series with the intention to feature stories about special people and places in the neighborhoods and towns around Houston.
Producers for the show invited representatives from Galveston, including the public relations team from the Galveston Island Convention and Visitors Bureau, to its studio to brainstorm about possible segments. Not surprisingly, there were more story ideas than days allotted for the series. After further research and coordination, the producers and crew came to Galveston for filming.
The finished product featured segments about several Galveston personalities. Paco Vargas shared his story about his long road to success as a restaurateur. Holly Hopkins told viewers about helping to bring Mod Coffeehouse back into business after Hurricane Ike. Concetta Maceo shared her experience working in a family owned restaurant and spice business. Ashley and Michael Cordray, of the show “Big Fix Texas” talked about restoring homes on the island including the island icon, the “Kettle House.” Roman De Los Santos shared his story about working his way up from busboy to bartender at Gaido’s, where he’s worked for more than 40 years.
The program also featured special events and attractions including the wedding vow renewal ceremony at the Hotel Galvez, the tree sculpture tour, the Galveston Railroad Museum and more, plus several island restaurants.
“Galveston is made up of some truly amazing people with inspiring stories,” Park Board Executive Director Kelly de Schaun said. “I think that seeing a news outlet taking the time to showcase these elements of a community is a great idea.”
The HTX+ segments can be viewed at https://abc13.com/htx.
Park board meetings are typically held at 1:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 601 23rd St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.