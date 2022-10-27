I regularly make presentations to Galveston civic and neighborhood groups about the progress the port is making on implementing its 20-Year Strategic Master Plan. On Oct. 26, we reached a much bigger audience by hosting a public meeting. All in all, it was a huge success.

More than 120 people attended the meeting to learn about port parking and transportation, traffic infrastructure projects, port operations, long-range planning, Green Marine initiatives, port police and security, and our third cruise terminal.

Rodger Rees is Galveston Wharves port director and CEO.

