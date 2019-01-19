Former First Lady Laura Bush will be the keynote speaker at the Galveston Regional Chamber’s 12th annual Galveston Women’s Conference set for May 9 at the Moody Gardens Convention Center at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston.
The conference is an all-day conference featuring dynamic speakers, a vendor market, fitness breaks and more. The event aims to educate women about health and women’s issues, equip them with skills to be successful in life and business, inspire them to be their best and renew their spirit.
Laura Bush, who is an advocate for literacy, education and women’s rights, founded the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas after leaving the White House. The center is home to the George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum and the George W. Bush Institute, a public policy center established to solve today’s most pressing challenges by developing leaders, advancing policy, and taking action.
As chair of the Bush Institute’s Women’s Initiative, Laura Bush promotes access to education, health care, and economic opportunity for women and girls around the world. The Women’s Initiative programs work to equip and empower the next generation of women leaders in North Africa, the Middle East, and Afghanistan. They work with first ladies around the globe to improve the lives of women and children everywhere and develop policies and research that advance women’s leadership, spotlighting their stories.
Because heart disease is the leading cause of death among American women, in 2003, Laura Bush partnered with the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute to launch The Heart Truth campaign. The Heart Truth campaign aims to raise awareness among women about their risk for heart disease. In 2006, she helped launch the first international partnerships for breast cancer awareness and research.
She’s the author of the bestselling memoir, “Spoken from the Heart,” and co-author of the best-selling children’s book, “Our Great Big Backyard.” She serves on many boards, including the National Advisory Board for the Salvation Army, the Council for the Smithsonian National Museum of African-American History and Culture, the board of trustees for the National Trust for Historic Preservation, and the Southern Methodist University board of trustees.
For information and tickets, visit galvestonwomensconference.com, or contact Frances Moody at fmoody@galvestonchamber.com or 409-763-5326.
