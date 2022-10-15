Michelle Robinson will join Texas’ oldest newspaper as chief revenue director, The Daily News announced this week.
Robinson will oversee print and digital advertising efforts for the newspaper.
“I am very excited to be joining Southern Newspapers and The Daily News,” Robinson said.
Leonard Woolsey, president of Southern Newspapers Inc. and publisher of The Daily News, said he was thrilled for Robinson to join the team.
“Michelle brings a special energy and vision,” Woolsey said. “She seems to instinctively understand the opportunities and challenges of our unique community and how to help everyone achieve their goals. She will be a tremendous addition to our team.”
Robinson is a 16 year media industry veteran who most recently served as the president and director of local sales for her hometown paper, the Casper Star-Tribune and its website, trib.com.
Robinson also has worked in Washington state and Idaho, where she served as advertising director for both the Idaho Falls Post Register and the Idaho Press. At the Idaho Press, which serves Boise and the Treasure Valley, she helped the paper grow into the state’s largest daily print newspaper.
She also served as publisher for the award-winning Boise Weekly, the Treasure Valley’s alternative arts publication.
Before embarking on a career in newspapers, Robinson spent several years as a chef, having graduated from Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in Portland, Oregon.
She met her husband, Jeff, while living in Bozeman, Montana, where she was the event coordinator for the Bite of Bozeman, which was the state’s largest one-day food festival.
For Robinson, arriving in Galveston is an interesting story in itself.
“I had the opportunity to travel to Galveston in 2017,” she said. “I met with Leonard Woolsey and the staff at The Daily News in order to learn about the impressive work they were doing with Coast Monthly magazine.”
“I fell in love with the place and the vibe it brought to me and had to bring my husband to Galveston on vacation the following year. We put it on our list of places we could live someday. So, when Leonard said he was looking to hire someone with my skill set, I had to apply.”
