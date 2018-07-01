According to the American Sport Fishing Association, recreational sport fishing is an economic powerhouse. The industry is growing in the areas of participation and spending, and Galveston is poised to get in on the action.
A 2017 ASA report states fishing participation increased 8.2 percent for individuals 16 to 65 years of age over the last five years, the highest level of participation since 1991. Revenue from equipment purchases to all trip expenditures also increased from $45 billion to $46.1 billion in the last five years.
Galveston has some great public fishing piers, a vibrant fishing charter industry and is home to several popular annual fishing tournaments. But, last September, some tourism stakeholders got together to see what more could be done to attract fishermen — and fisherwomen — to the island.
The group was comprised of business owners, fishing guides, hoteliers, members of the Park Board and Galveston Island Convention & Visitors Bureau. Together they formed the Recreational Boating and Fishing Taskforce to assess Galveston’s offerings and to see what opportunities may exist for future development of the sports.
The group is working with local fishing experts who can post fishing information to niche social media sites letting other fishing enthusiasts know Galveston’s fishing “hot spots.” In addition, they are banding together to create a Galveston presence at high-profile fishing trade shows in the Houston area. They also plan to increase the number of fishing tournaments on the island that encourage family participation and overnight visitation in order to benefit area shops, restaurants and hotels.
Another way they plan to bring attention to boating and fishing in Galveston is through a partnership with the award-winning cable fishing show, “A Fishing Story.” The show aims to tell the stories of the people who fish and what they love about fishing. It is broadcast on the Discovery Channel, NBC Sports Network and World Fishing Network. Episodes are also uploaded to the Discovery Go app and are available through devices like ROKU, Google Chromecast, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.
Recently, the Park Board agreed to sponsor two episodes of the show. It will feature local Galveston fishermen, to be determined, and will showcase Galveston as a destination. The sponsorship agreement also includes a destination ad and a social media component. In addition, the park board will own the rights to the show to use for future marketing efforts. The Galveston episodes are expected to air this winter.
Park board meetings are typically held at 1:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 601 23rd St. in Galveston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.