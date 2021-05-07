Riding the wave: Texas City is upping its tourism game. Investors have committed $2.2 million to infrastructure improvements for a summer event at the 12-acre Crystal Lagoon in Texas City’s Lago Mar development, the Lagoon Development Co. announced this week.
Investors have committed the money for an expanded Lagoonfest Texas, which opens May 28 and runs through Sept. 6. Last year, the event was branded Summer Lagoonfest, with investors providing $1 million. More than 48,000 people attended the event in 2020, and officials are expecting 150,000 this year, they said.
