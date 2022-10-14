I’m a skeptic, especially when it comes to haunted happenings. But, recently a colleague (and also a college instructor) of mine from Dallas mentioned she’d never stay in a certain island hotel again.
“Because it’s haunted, right?” I joked.
“Yes,” She answered emphatically. And she told me she spent the entire night awake in the lobby.
So, maybe there’s something to this haunted business. In fact, haunted Galveston is indeed a business that attracts media attention, entrepreneurs and visitors curious about the island’s haunted history. If you’re curious, October is a great time to check out some haunted happenings here on the island.
Galveston has been home to epidemics of disease, war, fires, storms and many merciless pirates. It’s also the site of the nation’s deadliest natural disaster, the Great Storm of 1900. It’s no wonder many believe this island is haunted with restless souls.
Haunted Mayfield Manor in downtown Galveston is housed in an 1867 building that once served as a morgue after the 1900 Storm. The haunted house embraces the spooky history of the building’s past while providing guests with a thrilling experience.
Dare to book Room 501 at the island’s 111-year-old Grand Galvez. The property has been featured on the Travel Channel’s Ghost Stories and on the Discovery Channel’s Ghost Lab for its paranormal significance. The hotel is said to be haunted by a “Ghost Bride.” Melissa Hall, the “Ghostess of Galveston” leads tours through its haunted halls.
Though origin stories conflict, there’s no doubt you’ll see a mysterious image of a face on the exterior of UTMB’s Ewing Hall. One version claims that the face belongs to a former landowner who pleaded with his family not to sell the property. Once they did, he made his displeasure known by appearing on a building constructed on the site. Another version purports the face belongs to William “Bigfoot” Wallace, a member of the Texas Army during the Battle for Texas Independence. He, too, was ensnared in a land dispute at the property. Either way, the best way to see the face is by taking a haunted harbor tour offered by the Galveston Historical Foundation during October from Pier 22.
Galveston is also home to several tour guides who will take you to some local haunts and provide the back story on what makes them haunted. Tours take participants throughout downtown Galveston and to island cemeteries. For a listing of haunted special events and tour companies, head to www.visitgalveston.com and use the search term, “Haunted.”
Mary Beth Bassett is the public relations coordinator for the Galveston Island Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Park Board of Trustees.
