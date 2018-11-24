There’s no better way to know a destination than to visit it. And that’s the goal for the Galveston Island Convention & Visitors Bureau when it hosts familiarization tours for travel writers.
Known as fam tours for short, these tours are designed to do just that — familiarize journalists with the best of Galveston. Each year, the CVB hosts two group fam tours for six to eight writers. Throughout the year, individual writers visit Galveston, many on assignment and others getting information about the destination so they can pitch a story idea to a publication.
Earlier this month, the CVB partnered with Texas Tourism, the official state tourism bureau, and Visit Houston to host five writers from Canada. They spent three days on the island and then headed up the highway to Houston for three days. The writers had never been to Galveston and were pleasantly surprised to discover its history and large collection of Victorian architecture. One of the writers is already making plans to feature Galveston in a travel television program in Ottawa. Other writers were here on assignment for a major newspaper and an in-flight magazine.
The CVB thoroughly vets the journalists they invite to fam tours. The public relations staff researches the writers to make sure they write for reputable publications. Many are based in regional markets the CVB targets for visitors. Others are writers the public relations team has met while attending writers’ conferences or during media missions in places like New York, Atlanta and California. These missions are undertaken in partnership with Texas Tourism.
An important reason for researching and vetting the writers is because the CVB relies on its hotel partners to host them. This is beneficial to the hotels because they’re often a focus of the travel articles that result from the fam tours.
Once here, the writers’ time is chock full of activities and meals at locally owned restaurants. Among the activities the writers experience are guided tours through Galveston’s historic downtown, a visit to The Bryan Museum, Moody Gardens, the attractions at Pier 21, the Galveston Historic Pleasure Pier, Bishop’s Palace, The Grand 1894 Opera House and more.
The public relations team will often recruit a local expert to join the group and shed light on activities and events here. They can include representatives of the Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council to speak about birding or the Galveston Historical Foundation to speak about its special projects.
“These fam tours have proven to be successful for our organization,” said Meg Winchester, director of the CVB. “I know our public relations team works hard to build relationships with writers in their markets and beyond and it’s really paying off with positive media coverage.”
Park board meetings are typically held at 1:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 601 23rd St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.