Galveston is blessed with many attributes, chief among them engaged residents. Many islanders and area residents have offered their opinions and have asked questions about a proposed new pavilion at Stewart Beach.
Here are some points of clarification.
Q: Will the Park Board’s administrative offices move to the new pavilion?
A: No. The only Park Board departments that will be housed in the pavilion are seawall parking, the Stewart Beach park managers and staff, and the Galveston Island Beach Patrol. These departments are housed in the current pavilion and must remain on site.
The Park Board administrative offices are located at 601 23rd St. and will remain there for the foreseeable future.
Q: Why can’t the Park Board renovate the existing pavilion?
A: The current concrete and metal structure at Stewart Beach is more than 30 years old. The deterioration at the building will not allow for “patching” as a long term solution. The building is expensive to maintain, costing the Park Board more than $250,000 over the last four years. Plans for a new pavilion call for it to be made from more durable materials designed to withstand the harsh coastal environment for many decades.
Q: How will a new pavilion be funded?
A: The Park Board plans to fundraise for at least half of the cost — whatever that’s determined to be. There are several avenues for fundraising that include naming rights, grants, sponsorships, donations and more. The remaining funds are expected to come from revenue from vendors — rental space, restaurants, etc., — at the pavilion, plus beach-user fees.
Q: Why does the proposed new pavilion cost so much?
A: As of now, there’s no specific price for a new pavilion. The renderings from Rogers Partners, the Houston-based architect firm working on the project, represent a wish list of sorts. Representatives of the firm met with Park Board staff and other stakeholders to determine what they would like to see in a new pavilion. These plans can — and likely will — change in the coming months. A cost will be determined when plans are in the final stages, with estimates along the way at key stages of design.
Q: How can I learn more about the project and offer my comments on it?
A: The Park Board continues to seek public input on the project. For more information about the pavilion, visit www.galvestonparkboard.org/stewartbeach. Visitors to this site will have the opportunity to share their comments, ask questions and sign up to receive notifications about the project.
Park Board meetings are typically held at 1:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 601 23rd St.
