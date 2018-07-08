In a little more than four years, more than 900 Galveston-based employees have been trained to be Certified Tourism Ambassadors. And many more are making plans to receive this designation.
The Galveston Island Convention and Visitors Bureau brought the CTA program to Galveston in April 2014. It is part of a nationally acclaimed certification curriculum designed to enhance tourism by educating and inspiring members of the hospitality industry. There are 17,000 CTAs throughout the U.S.
Later this month, 14 of Galveston’s trolley drivers will take the course. After that, the city’s Island Transit bus drivers will receive CTA training. In fact, five CTA classes are scheduled for July comprised of Realtors, business owners and more.
“The trolley drivers interact with visitors every day,” CTA Program Manager Stacy Gilbert said. “We think the course will be really beneficial for them and will give them additional knowledge about the island’s attractions and offerings to make them better equipped to answer questions and make recommendations.”
The CTA program aims to bring front-line employees, like trolley drivers, restaurant servers and front-desk workers, together to achieve a common, shared goal of enhancing the visitor experience. The program also serves to provide consistent messaging to its participants making sure everyone is “on the same page” when it comes to interacting with visitors.
Gilbert said the program improves customer service levels and instills confidence in those employees who deal directly with Galveston visitors.
“Once they complete the CTA course, participants have learned customer service skills, plus a lot of information about Galveston they can bring to their jobs, and more important, to their guests,” Gilbert said. “And everyone benefits from a positive guest experience.”
And, those who complete the course also receive a VIP pass that offers free admission to the CTA and a guest to 11 island attractions firsthand — from Moody Gardens to The Bryan Museum. CTAs also get to attend networking events throughout the year.
“Not only do the Galveston CTAs get the opportunity to network with one another, they become part of the broader national CTA network, too,” Gilbert said.
Classes are offered at the Park Board offices and Gilbert said she is happy to teach the day-long class at area businesses in order to accommodate groups. The cost for the class is $20 per student. For more information about the CTA program and to register for a class, visit www.ctanetwork.com.
