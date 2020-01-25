The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce is set to have its 51st annual membership banquet and reception, “Havana Nights,” Thursday at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City.
The 2019 chairman, Sergio Matute, will pass the gavel to the 2020 chairman, Rusty Plackemeier, and the chamber also will install the 2020 board of directors. The 2019 Leadership Mainland graduates will receive their plaques, and the Small Business of the Year, Large Business of the Year, Jimmy Hayley Community Service Award and Citizen of the Year honors will be presented, as well.
